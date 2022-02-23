EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Sellers aim for 0.8300 retest on downbeat catalysts

- EUR/GBP fades bounce off three-week low inside bearish channel.
- Bear cross, oscillators add to the downside bias.
EUR/GBP remains on the back foot around 0.8330 while consolidating the biggest daily gains in a week around intraday low ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair bounced off 0.8310 but couldn’t cross the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of February 03-07 upside.
The resulting pullback moves portrayed a short-term falling channel, as well as a bear cross between the 50-SMA and 200-SMA, which in turn suggest the quote’s further weakness.
Also keeping the EUR/GBP sellers hopeful is the recently easing bullish bias of the MACD and downward sloping RSI, not oversold.
That said, the stated channel’s support line near the 0.8300 threshold becomes the seller’s imminent target ahead of the monthly low of 0.8284.
Alternatively, 50-SMA and 61.8% Fibo. will challenge the short-term rebound near 0.8360 ahead of the 200-SMA and upper line of the stated channel, close to 0.8365-70.
In a case where EUR/GBP buyers cross the 0.8370 hurdle, the latest swing high of 0.8382 and the 0.8400 round figure should return to the charts.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8331
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.8337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8373
|Daily SMA50
|0.8388
|Daily SMA100
|0.8436
|Daily SMA200
|0.8501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8311
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8402
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8423
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8305
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8416
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8449
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 amid better mood
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.1300 amid a better market mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury yields. The risk sentiment is leaning positive following an important pivot in the diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis. Eurozone inflation, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 ahead of BOE MPR hearings
GBP/USD is struggling to extend gains above 1.3600 amid looming Brexit and geopolitical risks, despite the risk-on mood. Brexit talks to continue on a more regular basis while the UK leads in levying extra sanctions on Russia.
Gold on the backfoot below $1,900, geopolitics eyed
Gold price is easing below the trading range of $1897.70-1901.70 formed in the Asian session. Investors are waiting for fresh impetus on the sanctions status on Russia by the Western leaders. The US and Britain have already imposed sanctions on Russia against its arbitrariness.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday.