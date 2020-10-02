EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable to slide back to 0.9000 mark

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around the EUR/GBP on Friday.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a slide to the 0.9000 mark.
The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some aggressive selling during the early European session and slipped below mid-0.9000s, or four-day lows in the last hour. A goodish pickup in the demand for the British pound, combined with a softer tone surrounding the shared currency exerted some pressure on the cross.
Looking at the technical picture, the EUR/GBP cross has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel over the past three weeks or so. The set-up points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from the 0.9300 neighbourhood.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. A subsequent break below the 0.9060 level might have already set the stage for a slide towards the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any attempted positive move might now confront immediate resistance near the 0.9100 round-figure mark. Above the mentioned hurdle, the EUR/GBP cross is likely to aim back towards challenging the trend-channel barrier, around the 0.9155-60 region.
Only a convincing breakthrough the trend-channel will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the EUR/GBP cross back towards the 0.9200 round-figure mark. The momentum could get extended towards the 0.9255-60 horizontal resistance en-route September monthly swing highs, around the 0.9290 area.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70
|Today daily open
|0.9115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9129
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.9026
|Daily SMA200
|0.8847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.912
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9098
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9017
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
