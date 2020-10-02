EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable to slide back to 0.9000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around the EUR/GBP on Friday.
  • The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a slide to the 0.9000 mark.

The EUR/GBP cross witnessed some aggressive selling during the early European session and slipped below mid-0.9000s, or four-day lows in the last hour. A goodish pickup in the demand for the British pound, combined with a softer tone surrounding the shared currency exerted some pressure on the cross.

Looking at the technical picture, the EUR/GBP cross has been trending lower along a downward sloping channel over the past three weeks or so. The set-up points to a well-established short-term bearish trend and supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback from the 0.9300 neighbourhood.

The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. A subsequent break below the 0.9060 level might have already set the stage for a slide towards the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move might now confront immediate resistance near the 0.9100 round-figure mark. Above the mentioned hurdle, the EUR/GBP cross is likely to aim back towards challenging the trend-channel barrier, around the 0.9155-60 region.

Only a convincing breakthrough the trend-channel will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the EUR/GBP cross back towards the 0.9200 round-figure mark. The momentum could get extended towards the 0.9255-60 horizontal resistance en-route September monthly swing highs, around the 0.9290 area.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9051
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.9115
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9129
Daily SMA50 0.9057
Daily SMA100 0.9026
Daily SMA200 0.8847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9156
Previous Daily Low 0.9062
Previous Weekly High 0.922
Previous Weekly Low 0.9113
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9098
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9066
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9017
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8973
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.916
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9205
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9253

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. Eurozone inflation figures missed expectations with Core CPI hitting 0.2%. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks

GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.

GBP/USD News

Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP

Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

Gold News

Breaking: ECB is ready to launch digital euro

Breaking: ECB is ready to launch digital euro

The ECB launches public consultations on the digital euro and starts experimenting with the new type of money. The processes will go in parallel. The final decision will be made by the middle of 2021.

Read more

WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data

WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data

Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures