EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near 100-DMA, around 0.9020 region

- EUR/GBP witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from a one-month-old descending trend-line.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
- Only a sustained move beyond the mentioned trend-line resistance will negate the negative outlook.
The EUR/GBP cross extended its sharp intraday pullback from weekly tops and dived to fresh session lows, around the 0.9020 region in the last hour.
The intraday momentum faltered near a resistance marked by a one-month-old descending trend-line, with bears now looking to extend the momentum further below 100-day SMA. The mentioned support coincides with one-month lows touched on Tuesday, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for additional weakness amid a strong pickup in demand for the British pound. Some follow-through selling below the key 0.9000 psychological mark will add credence to the bearish outlook.
The EUR/GBP cross might then accelerate the fall towards the 0.8965 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 0.8635 intermediate support en-route the 0.8900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 0.9070 horizontal zone. A sustained move beyond has the potential to lift the EUR/GGP cross back above the 0.9100 mark, towards retesting the mentioned trend-line resistance, currently around the 0.9130 region.
Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the EUR/GBP cross to climb further, towards reclaiming the 0.9200 mark for the first time since September 23.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9027
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.9078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9114
|Daily SMA50
|0.9061
|Daily SMA100
|0.9038
|Daily SMA200
|0.887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9085
|Previous Daily Low
|0.902
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9292
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8866
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9036
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9102
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9168
