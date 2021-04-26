EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.8700 but bulls can stay hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP snaps four-day winning streak while stepping back from two-month top.
  • Receding bullish MACD signals indicates further weakness, 100-SMA and three-week-old support line test sellers.
  • Multiple upside hurdles stand ready to challenge the bulls.

Failures to cross 0.8720 upside hurdle triggers EUR/GBP pullback to 0.8710, down 0.06% intraday, ahead of Monday’s European session.

While easing MACD and failures to refresh monthly top suggests further pullback towards 0.8675 immediate support, an area comprising multiple levels marked since April 12, 100-SMA and an ascending trend line from April 05, around 0.8635-45, becomes the key to watch.

Even if the EUR/GBP drops below 0.8635, 200-SMA level of 0.8603 and early April bottoms near 0.8580 can will test the sellers afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 0.8720 needs to cross late February highs near 0.8730, as well February 05 low of 0.8738, before convincing the EUR/GBP buyers.

Following that, the 0.8800 threshold and late 2020 lows near 0.8860-70 should gain the market’s attention.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8711
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.8716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8619
Daily SMA50 0.8618
Daily SMA100 0.8781
Daily SMA200 0.8909
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8718
Previous Daily Low 0.8672
Previous Weekly High 0.8718
Previous Weekly Low 0.8589
Previous Monthly High 0.8674
Previous Monthly Low 0.8503
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8689
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8686
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8656
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8639
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8732
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8748
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8778

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes

GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes

GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again

Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again

Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive. 

Gold News

Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory

Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory

Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year. 

Read more

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons

Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures