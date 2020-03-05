EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Retreats further from 4-1/2 month tops set earlier this week

- EUR/GBP continues losing ground for the third straight session on Thursday.
- The intraday bias seems tilted in favour of bears, albeit warrants some caution.
The EUR/GBP cross edged lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday and extended this week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA.
Sustained weakness below 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders and fueled the ongoing corrective slide from 4-1/2 month tops.
A subsequent fall below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.8282-0.8746 recent rally now seems to have paved the way for a further near-term depreciating move.
Hence, some follow-through selling has the potential to continue dragging the cross further towards a strong horizontal support near the 0.8600 round-figure mark.
The downward momentum could further get extended towards the 38.2% Fibo., around the 0.8565 region, which coincides with a previous strong resistance break-point.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have eased from highs – maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8638
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8654
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8453
|Daily SMA50
|0.8477
|Daily SMA100
|0.8514
|Daily SMA200
|0.8744
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8746
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8644
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8586
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8813
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
