EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-week lows, around 0.8700 mark

- EUR/GBP consolidated the recent slide to five-week lows.
- The near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders.
The EUR/GBP cross remained confined in a three-day-old narrow trading band around the 0.8700 mark and consolidated the recent losses to five-week lows.
The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery points to the lack of buying interest and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the cross this week confirmed a bearish break below an important confluence region near the 0.8750 region.
The mentioned support comprised of 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8282-0.9500 upsurge and 200-day SMA, which should act as a key pivotal point for bearish traders.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their negative bias and are still far from being in the oversold territory, adding credence to the bearish set-up.
Hence, some follow-through weakness towards mid-0.8600s, en-route the 0.8620 region and March monthly swing lows (sub-0.8600 levels), now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some supply near the mentioned support break-point, which if cleared might trigger some short-covering move.
However, any subsequent recovery seems more likely to run out of the steam and remain capped near the 0.8800 mark, which is closely followed by the 0.8820 horizontal resistance.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8709
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.8712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8922
|Daily SMA50
|0.8732
|Daily SMA100
|0.861
|Daily SMA200
|0.8743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8746
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8696
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8865
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8725
|Previous Monthly High
|0.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8594
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8715
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8768
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.879
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
