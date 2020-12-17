EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable below 0.9000 mark, two-week lows

- EUR/GBP dropped to over two-week lows amid strong buying around the sterling.
- The set-up favours bearish trades and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- Recovery attempts might remain capped near 0.9050 confluence support breakpoint.
The EUR/GBP cross weakened further below the key 0.9000 psychological mark and dropped to over two-week lows during the mid-European session amid hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. The British pound maintained its strong bid tone and had a rather muted reaction after the Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision.
Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP cross, so far, has managed to defend static support near the 0.8980 region, held since the beginning of this month. The mentioned region coincides with the very important 200-day SMA, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from near three-month tops set last Friday.
That said, acceptance below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8867-0.9230 recent strong positive move might have already set the stage for additional weakness. The negative outlook is further reinforced by the overnight break below the 0.9050 confluence support – comprising of over three-week-old ascending trend-line and the 50% Fibo.
An eventual fall below the 0.8980 support will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to accelerate the slide back to test the 0.8900 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the cross further towards November monthly swing lows support near the 0.8865-60 zone.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 0.9000 mark (61.8% Fibo.) might now be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross near the mentioned confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance, near mid-0.9000s.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.9033
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9007
|Daily SMA50
|0.9016
|Daily SMA100
|0.9036
|Daily SMA200
|0.8988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9056
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8996
|Previous Weekly High
|0.923
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8984
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8968
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.894
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
