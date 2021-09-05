EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Remains pressured towards 0.8550

- EUR/GBP begins the week on a back foot, down for third consecutive day.
- Sustained pullback from 100-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement direct bears to 50-DMA.
- Bullish MACD, key DMA restrict further downside, monthly high adds to the upside filters.
EUR/GBP stays pressured for the third consecutive day, down 0.08% around 0.8570 during early Monday morning in Asia.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair keeps the previous week’s failures to stay beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May-August downside and 100-DMA.
Although 50% Fibo. may offer immediate support to the pair around 0.8560, bullish MACD challenges the quote’s further declines past 50-DMA level surrounding 0.8550.
In a case where EUR/GBP bears keep reins below 0.8550, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.8535 and lows marked during July, around the 0.8500 threshold, will be important to watch.
Meanwhile, a convergence of 100-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will challenge the pair buyers around 0.8585–90. Also acting as an upside filter is the monthly peak surrounding 0.8605.
While higher-high and lower-lows marked during the last two weeks favor the EUR/GBP bulls, they need to cross the 0.8605 hurdle to retake the controls.
EUR/GBP: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8577
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8542
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8586
|Daily SMA200
|0.8694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8595
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8603
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8562
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8545
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8626
