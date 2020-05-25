EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Remains confined in a range near mid-0.8900s

- EUR/GBP has been consolidating in a range, above 23.6% Fibo. level.
- The set-up still supports prospects for an eventually bullish breakout.
- A move beyond the 0.9000 mark needed to confirm the positive outlook.
The EUR/GBP cross continued with its struggle for a firm near-term direction and remained confined well within a one-week-old narrow trading band around mid-0.8900s. The range-bound price action comes on the back of the recent bounce from sub-0.8700 levels, or multi-week lows, and might still be categorized as a consolidation phase.
Given that the cross has managed to hold above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9500-0.8671 fall, bullish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an eventual breakout on the upside. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the key 0.90 psychological mark before placing fresh bullish bets.
The mentioned level coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the pair's next leg of a directional move. The cross might then accelerate the move towards the 0.9060-65 intermediate resistance en-route the 50% Fibo. level near the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any retracement back towards the 0.8900 round-figure mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit any meaningful fall near 23.6% Fibo. level support, around the 0.8875 support. Failure to defend the mentioned support will negate the bullish bias and prompt some fresh selling.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.895
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.8958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8816
|Daily SMA50
|0.8872
|Daily SMA100
|0.8693
|Daily SMA200
|0.8702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.893
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8894
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8911
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8946
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8911
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9018
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
