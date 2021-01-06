EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly tops, seems poised to climb further

- EUR/GBP formed a strong base near 200-hour SMA and jumped to fresh weekly tops.
- The technical set-up already seems to have shifted back in favour of bullish traders.
- RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The EUR/GBP cross caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and shot to fresh weekly tops, around the 0.9085 region in the last hour.
The momentum marked a bullish breakout through a two-day-old trading range around 200-hour SMA and pushed the EUR/GBP cross beyond the overnight swing highs. A subsequent strength beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from the 0.9215-20 double-top resistance might have already set the stage for additional gains.
The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have again started gaining positive traction on 4-hourly/daily charts. However, RSI on the 1-hourly chart is holding near the overbought territory and warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.
That said, the EUR/GBP cross still seems poised to build on its recent bounce from one-month tops, around the 0.8930 region touched last Thursday. Hence, some follow-through positive move beyond the 0.9090 congestion zone, en-route the 61.8% Fibo. level, just above the 0.9100 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the 0.9055 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA, currently near the 0.9025 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the positive outlook and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to slide further.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9073
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|0.9022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9047
|Daily SMA50
|0.9007
|Daily SMA100
|0.9037
|Daily SMA200
|0.8983
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9054
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9014
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9093
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8932
|Previous Monthly High
|0.923
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8929
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9039
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8989
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9088
