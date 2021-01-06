EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly tops, seems poised to climb further

  • EUR/GBP formed a strong base near 200-hour SMA and jumped to fresh weekly tops.
  • The technical set-up already seems to have shifted back in favour of bullish traders.
  • RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

The EUR/GBP cross caught some fresh bids during the early North American session and shot to fresh weekly tops, around the 0.9085 region in the last hour.

The momentum marked a bullish breakout through a two-day-old trading range around 200-hour SMA and pushed the EUR/GBP cross beyond the overnight swing highs. A subsequent strength beyond the 50% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from the 0.9215-20 double-top resistance might have already set the stage for additional gains.

The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have again started gaining positive traction on 4-hourly/daily charts. However, RSI on the 1-hourly chart is holding near the overbought territory and warrants some caution before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.

That said, the EUR/GBP cross still seems poised to build on its recent bounce from one-month tops, around the 0.8930 region touched last Thursday. Hence, some follow-through positive move beyond the 0.9090 congestion zone, en-route the 61.8% Fibo. level, just above the 0.9100 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, the 0.9055 horizontal level now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA, currently near the 0.9025 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the positive outlook and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to slide further.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9073
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 0.9022
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9047
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8983
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9054
Previous Daily Low 0.9014
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8932
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9029
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8989
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8965
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9047
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9071
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9088

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

