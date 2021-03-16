EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top above 0.8600 on cup-and-handle breakout

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP refreshes one-week top on confirming bullish chart pattern.
  • Sustained break of 200-HMA, bullish MACD favor buyers.
  • Sellers can return on downside break of eight-day-old horizontal area.

EUR/GBP pierces the 0.8600 threshold, currently up 0.25% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday. In doing so, the pair overcomes the multi-month low marked earlier in the month while confirming the bullish cup-and-handle breakout on the hourly (1H) chart.

Not only the bullish chart formation but upbeat MACD and a clear break of 200-HMA also suggest the quote’s further upside towards a two-week-old horizontal resistance around 0.8620.

Though, the EUR/GBP bulls will find multiple upside barriers around the mid-0.8600s during the extended rise.

Meanwhile, sellers are likely to refrain from entering unless witnessing a clear downside break below 0.8595, comprising an eight-day-long horizontal area. Also acting as a downside filter is the 200-HMA level of 0.8586.

In a case where EUR/GBP drops below 0.8586, odds of its another drop to the lowest since February 2020, around 0.8540, can’t be ruled out.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8607
Today Daily Change 22 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.26%
Today daily open 0.8585
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8626
Daily SMA50 0.877
Daily SMA100 0.8888
Daily SMA200 0.8968
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.86
Previous Daily Low 0.8554
Previous Weekly High 0.863
Previous Weekly Low 0.8548
Previous Monthly High 0.886
Previous Monthly Low 0.8539
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8572
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.856
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8534
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8514
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8605
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8625
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.865

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

