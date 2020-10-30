EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Refreshes intraday high, focus on 0.9060 resistance confluence

EUR/GBP consolidates losses from seven-week low amid bullish MACD.

Short-term falling trend lines keep sellers hopeful, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.

EUR/GBP rises to the day’s high of 0.9048, up 0.20% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Friday.

While MACD favors the pair’s bounce off multi-day low beyond the 0.9000 psychological magnet, a downward sloping trend line from Monday offers immediate resistance around 0.9052.

In a case where the quote manages to cross the 0.9052 hurdle, a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from October 20, currently around 0.9060, can challenge the EUR/GBP bulls.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s ability to cross 0.9060 directs the buyers toward the 0.9100 round-figure.

On the flip side, 0.9020 and the 0.9000 round-figure could keep the pair’s near-term declines limited.

If at all the EUR/GBP bears manage to conquer the 0.9000 threshold, the early-August lows near 0.8970 and the September month’s bottom surrounding 0.8865 could appear on their radars.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected