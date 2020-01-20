EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pullback from 21-day EMA highlights two-month-old resistance line

- EUR/GBP extends recovery gains amid bullish MACD.
- 100-day EMA adds to resistance.
- Five-week-old rising trend line could question sellers below 21-day EMA.
EUR/GBP takes the bids to 0.8540 while heading into the European session on Monday. The pair recently took a U-turn from 21-day EMA, amid bullish MACD, which in-turn shifts market focus to the near-term key resistance.
As a result, a downward sloping trend line since November 22, at 0.8600 now, will be important to watch. Given the pair’s daily closing beyond 0.8600, a 100-day EMA level of 0.8630 can lure the buyers.
It’s worth mentioning the 0.8570 can offer intermediate halt to the pair while November top surrounding 0.8660 and 0.8700 may please the bulls afterward.
On the flip side, pair’s declines below 21-day EMA level of 0.8520 can fetch it to the immediate support line, at 0.8450.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s fall under 0.8450 will highlight a monthly low near 0.8365 for the bears.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8537
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.8523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8527
|Daily SMA50
|0.8515
|Daily SMA100
|0.8655
|Daily SMA200
|0.8781
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8533
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8487
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8496
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8468
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8542
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8588
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
