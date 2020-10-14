EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Probing bearish channel hurdle

EUR/GBP remains trapped in a multi-week bearish channel.

A breakout would activate twin bullish cues and expose resistance at 0.92.

EUR/GBP is trading near 0.9080 – the upper end of the bearish channel represented by trendlines connecting Sept. 11 and Sept. 23 lows and Sept. 17 and Sept. 28 lows.

A close above that level would activate twin positive cues: it would confirm a falling channel breakout and validate the reversal higher signaled by Tuesday's bullish outside day candle.

As such, a breakout would shift the focus to resistances at 0.9162 (Oct. 7 high) and 0.9221 (Sept. 22 high).

Alternatively, a breakdown below Tuesday's low of 0.9019 would confirm a bearish revival and expose the channel support at 0.8927.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish above 0.9080

Technical levels