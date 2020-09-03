EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Probes three-month low, 0.8866/63 in the spotlight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP bounces off intraday low of 0.8866 while printing three-day losing streak.
  • Oversold RSI, key support area suggest the pair’s pullback moves.
  • Upside below 100-day SMA becomes less convincing, early-May top can lure the bears.

EUR/GBP trims intraday losses while picking up the bids near 0.8875 ahead of the European session on Thursday. Even so, the pair drops for the third day in a row.

The pair’s latest pullback could be traced from the nearly oversold RSI conditions and proximity to the 0.8866/63 support area including the April high, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside and lows marked during the June month.

As a result, the quote may revisit 0.8900 round-figures before targeting August month’s low near 0.8910 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8923.

Though, the buyers are likely to remain skeptical of further upside unless the quote closes beyond the 100-day SMA level of 0.8951 on a daily chart.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing below 0.8863 makes it vulnerable to drop towards 200-day SMA, near 0.8780, with May 04 high of 0.8814 acting as an intermediate halt during the downside.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8872
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.8879
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8991
Daily SMA50 0.9025
Daily SMA100 0.895
Daily SMA200 0.878
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8908
Previous Daily Low 0.8874
Previous Weekly High 0.9044
Previous Weekly Low 0.8909
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8854
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8833
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8921
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8933

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

