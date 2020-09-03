EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Probes three-month low, 0.8866/63 in the spotlight

- EUR/GBP bounces off intraday low of 0.8866 while printing three-day losing streak.
- Oversold RSI, key support area suggest the pair’s pullback moves.
- Upside below 100-day SMA becomes less convincing, early-May top can lure the bears.
EUR/GBP trims intraday losses while picking up the bids near 0.8875 ahead of the European session on Thursday. Even so, the pair drops for the third day in a row.
The pair’s latest pullback could be traced from the nearly oversold RSI conditions and proximity to the 0.8866/63 support area including the April high, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May-June upside and lows marked during the June month.
As a result, the quote may revisit 0.8900 round-figures before targeting August month’s low near 0.8910 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.8923.
Though, the buyers are likely to remain skeptical of further upside unless the quote closes beyond the 100-day SMA level of 0.8951 on a daily chart.
Meanwhile, the pair’s daily closing below 0.8863 makes it vulnerable to drop towards 200-day SMA, near 0.8780, with May 04 high of 0.8814 acting as an intermediate halt during the downside.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8872
|Today Daily Change
|-7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.8879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8991
|Daily SMA50
|0.9025
|Daily SMA100
|0.895
|Daily SMA200
|0.878
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8908
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8874
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8909
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8887
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8921
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8933
