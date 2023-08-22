- EUR/GBP trades between 0.8500 and 0.8550 for the fifth day, briefly touching a YTD low of 0.8504.
- Sellers eye the 0.8500 level for further downside, with next support at last year’s August 22 low of 0.8408.
- Short-term bearish outlook supported by 50-HMA and daily pivot at 0.8522/26; resistance at 0.8540 and support at 0.8504.
According to the daily chart, the EUR/GBP currency pair remains locked in a narrow range between 0.8500 and 0.8550 for the fifth consecutive day. Despite this sideways action, the Euro (EUR) briefly dipped to a year-to-date low of 0.8504 before recovering slightly to the 0.8520 area as Wednesday’s Asian session began.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In the short term, the EUR/GBP hourly chart portrays a bearish continuation, as the intersection of the 50-hour Moving Average (HMA) with the daily pivot point at 0.8522/26 would be challenging to overcome. In addition, the downslope resistance trendline passes around 0.8540. If EUR/GBP breaks above those levels, the next resistance would be the 100-HMA at 0.8533, followed by the R1 pivot at 0.8537. Contrarily, and on the path of least resistance, the EUR/GBP’s first support would be the YTD low of 0.8504. Once cleared, the next support would be the S2 pivot at 0.8494, followed by the S3 daily pivot point at 0.8475.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.852
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.8542
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8588
|Daily SMA50
|0.8584
|Daily SMA100
|0.8655
|Daily SMA200
|0.8718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8563
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8533
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8552
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8545
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8499
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8589
