EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Poised for further recovery towards 0.8600

- EUR/GBP snaps three-day downtrend, keeps bounce off key horizontal support.
- Steady RSI backs continuation of recovery moves, descending trend line from late April in focus.
- 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, yearly low lures bears below 0.8530.
EUR/GBP refreshes intraday top to 0.8570 amid sluggish hours ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair dropped to the lowest in two weeks the previous day before bouncing off a horizontal area from February 24. The corrective pullback also takes clues from the steady RSI line to keep intraday buyers hopeful.
However, a 10-week-old descending trend line and 100-DMA, respectively around 0.8600 and 0.8610, will be tough nuts to crack for the EUR/GBP bulls during the rise.
If at all the quote rallies past 0.8610 on a daily closing basis, late May highs near 0.8670 and the 0.8700 should return to the chart.
Alternatively, pullback moves may remain less worrisome until staying beyond the stated support area close to 0.8540-30.
Following that, the 0.8500 round figure and the yearly low of 0.8472 may please EUR/GBP bears.
Overall, EUR/GBP remains in the downtrend but the intermediate bounces inside the descending triangle formation can’t be ruled out.
EUR/GBP: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8569
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8581
|Daily SMA50
|0.861
|Daily SMA100
|0.8614
|Daily SMA200
|0.8796
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8576
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8616
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8551
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8543
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8519
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8601
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
