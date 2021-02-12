EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Pierces three-week-old resistance ahead of UK GDP

- EUR/GBP takes bids near the weekly top, extends run-up beyond 50-bar SMA.
- Bullish MACD, anticipated weakness in UK GDP suggest pair’s further upside.
- Lows marked during early February probes bulls targeting the monthly top.
EUR/GBP rises to 0.8789, up 0.09% intraday, ahead of Friday’s London open. In doing so, the pair crosses a downward sloping trend line from January 22.
Also favoring the buyers could be the bullish MACD signals and sustained trading above 50-bar SMA. Additionally, expected disappointment from the preliminary reading of the UK’s Q4 GDP offers extra push to EUR/GBP prices to the north.
Read: UK GDP Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? BOE's bullish stance may backfire
However, lows marked during February 02 and 03, around 0.8795-8800, become a tough nut to crack for the EUR/GBP bulls, a break of which could attack the monthly top near 0.8850.
On the contrary, the pair’s failure to stay beyond 0.8785 can direct sellers to break the 50-bar SMA level of 0.8750, which in turn opens the door for the extra downside towards the monthly low of 0.8738.
In a case where sterling bulls dominate past-0.8738, the EUR/GBP will battle the 0.8700 round-figure before targeting April 2020 low near 0.8670.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.879
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.8781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8832
|Daily SMA50
|0.8951
|Daily SMA100
|0.8986
|Daily SMA200
|0.8999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8788
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8753
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8725
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8809
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.883
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
