EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the back foot below six-week-old resistance line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP extends weakness on breaking three-day-old support line.
  • Short-term falling channel favors bears, 200-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers.

EUR/GBP remains depressed below 0.8850, currently down 0.30% around 0.8830, ahead of Monday’s European session. While a short-term falling channel since January 12 portrays the pair’s downside momentum, a recent break of immediate support line extended the quote’s declines ahead of the German Retail Sales for December and final figures of the UK Manufacturing for January.

Considering sluggish MACD conditions and sustained trading below a falling trend line from December 21, EUR/GBP is likely to remain pressured towards testing the stated channel’s support line, at 0.8817 now.

However, any further weakness will be tamed January’s low, also the lowest since May 2020, around 0.8810. It should be noted that the 0.8800 round-figure offers an extra filter to the south.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of the multi-day-old resistance line, currently around 0.8860, will eye for the upper line of the channel nearing the 0.8900 threshold.

In a case where EUR/GBP bulls keep the reins past-0.8900, the 200-bar SMA level of 0.8970 and the 0.9000 round-figure will be the key to watch.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8831
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.32%
Today daily open 0.8859
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8923
Daily SMA50 0.8982
Daily SMA100 0.9021
Daily SMA200 0.8996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8871
Previous Daily Low 0.8826
Previous Weekly High 0.8905
Previous Weekly Low 0.8812
Previous Monthly High 0.9085
Previous Monthly Low 0.8812
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8853
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8843
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8833
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8806
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8787
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8878
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.7650, as the S&P 500 futures jump back on the bids amid risk-recovery. The Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 51.5 in January. Stocks-frenzy and fresh lockdown in Perth could keep a check on the aussie. 

Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.

XRP/USD eases from six-week top flashed during the weekend. XRP/USD drops around 0.4705, during the latest downtick during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin prints the third day of lower high amid overbought RSI conditions.

"Reduce-only mode" is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.

DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.

