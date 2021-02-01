EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the back foot below six-week-old resistance line

- EUR/GBP extends weakness on breaking three-day-old support line.
- Short-term falling channel favors bears, 200-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers.
EUR/GBP remains depressed below 0.8850, currently down 0.30% around 0.8830, ahead of Monday’s European session. While a short-term falling channel since January 12 portrays the pair’s downside momentum, a recent break of immediate support line extended the quote’s declines ahead of the German Retail Sales for December and final figures of the UK Manufacturing for January.
Considering sluggish MACD conditions and sustained trading below a falling trend line from December 21, EUR/GBP is likely to remain pressured towards testing the stated channel’s support line, at 0.8817 now.
However, any further weakness will be tamed January’s low, also the lowest since May 2020, around 0.8810. It should be noted that the 0.8800 round-figure offers an extra filter to the south.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the multi-day-old resistance line, currently around 0.8860, will eye for the upper line of the channel nearing the 0.8900 threshold.
In a case where EUR/GBP bulls keep the reins past-0.8900, the 200-bar SMA level of 0.8970 and the 0.9000 round-figure will be the key to watch.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8831
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.8859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8923
|Daily SMA50
|0.8982
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.8996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8871
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8826
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8905
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8787
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7650, recovers in sync with S&P 500 futures
AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.7650, as the S&P 500 futures jump back on the bids amid risk-recovery. The Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 51.5 in January. Stocks-frenzy and fresh lockdown in Perth could keep a check on the aussie.
Silver jumps to six-month high on short-squeeze chatters
Silver began February with an upside gap to the highest since September 2020. Risks remain heavy amid fears of further restrictions on equity trading, EU-UK tussle. Short-squeeze plans circulate on social media platforms, portraying another trader-frenzy thing.
XRP/USD consolidates recent gains below 0.50 but bulls keep the reins
XRP/USD eases from six-week top flashed during the weekend. XRP/USD drops around 0.4705, during the latest downtick during early Monday. In doing so, the altcoin prints the third day of lower high amid overbought RSI conditions.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.