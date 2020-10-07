EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the back foot below monthly resistance line

  • EUR/GBP prints mild losses after refreshing one week high the previous day.
  • Bearish MACD favors further declines toward 50-day SMA.
  • Bulls will wait for the fresh high of October before taking any entries.

EUR/GBP drops to 0.9103, down 0.13% intraday, while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The pair surged to the highest since last Thursday but bearish MACD dragged the quote downwards from 0.9119.

Even if the buyers manage to cross the 0.9120 immediate resistance, a falling trend line from September 11, currently around 0.9125, will restrict the EUR/GBP run-up towards the monthly peak of 0.9155.

It should, however, be noted that the bulls’ dominance past-0.9155 will not hesitate to challenge the last month’s high of 0.9291. Though, September 23 top close to 0.9220 can offer an intermediate halt during the rise.

Alternatively, a 50-day SMA level of 0.9056 can entertain EUR/GBP sellers on the downside break of the 0.9100 threshold.

Further, the quote’s extra declines below 0.9056 may pause the September 22 low of 0.9025 before attacking the 0.9000 psychological magnet.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9103
Today Daily Change -13 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 0.9116
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9144
Daily SMA50 0.9056
Daily SMA100 0.9031
Daily SMA200 0.8855
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9126
Previous Daily Low 0.9061
Previous Weekly High 0.9157
Previous Weekly Low 0.9025
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9086
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9036
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.901
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9141
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9206

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

