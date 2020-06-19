EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Move beyond mid-0.9000s looks a distinct possibility

- EUR/GBP regains positive traction and moves back closer to monthly tops.
- The set-up support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
- Any dips towards 0.9000 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The EUR/GBP cross reversed an early dip to the key 0.9000 psychological mark and has now moved back closer to monthly tops set on Thursday.
The emergence of some dip-buying earlier this week and a subsequent acceptance above the mentioned level might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders. The constructive outlook is further supported by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and are still away from being in the overbought territory.
Hence, a move beyond May monthly swing highs, around the 0.9055 region, now looks a distinct possibility. This should set the stage for bulls to aim to reclaim the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, dips towards the 0.9000 level might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit any meaningful downside for the cross near the 0.8980 support zone. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the corrective slide back towards weekly lows support, around the 0.8910 region.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9036
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.9019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.895
|Daily SMA50
|0.885
|Daily SMA100
|0.878
|Daily SMA200
|0.8694
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9042
|Previous Daily Low
|0.895
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9015
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9007
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8966
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8912
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8874
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
