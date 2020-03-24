EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Monthly rising trendline questions the sellers

EUR/GBP registers mild losses while extending pullbacks from the multi-year top.

10-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of the ascending trend line since February 26.

Buyers will look for entry beyond the weekly top.

While extending its pullback moves from the multi-year top, EUR/GBP drops 0.16% to 0.9275 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays above near-term key supports, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.

Among the nearby rest-points, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 29, 2019, to March 2020 upside around 0.9210, followed by 10-day SMA near 0.9140, acts as the initial ones to observe.

In a case where the EUR/GBP prices slip below 0.9140, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracements, close to 0.9030 and 0.8890 respectively, can offer intermediate halts to the downward trajectory targeting 0.8750/40 support area that comprising 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Meanwhile, buyers will wait for fresh entries only if the pair manages to refresh the weekly top surrounding 0.9390, also crosses the 0.9400 round-figure.

In doing so, the latest multi-year top near 0.9500 will be on the bull's radars.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Bullish