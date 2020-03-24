EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Monthly rising trendline questions the sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP registers mild losses while extending pullbacks from the multi-year top.
  • 10-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of the ascending trend line since February 26.
  • Buyers will look for entry beyond the weekly top.

While extending its pullback moves from the multi-year top, EUR/GBP drops 0.16% to 0.9275 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays above near-term key supports, which in turn keeps buyers hopeful.

Among the nearby rest-points, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 29, 2019, to March 2020 upside around 0.9210, followed by 10-day SMA near 0.9140, acts as the initial ones to observe.

In a case where the EUR/GBP prices slip below 0.9140, 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracements, close to 0.9030 and 0.8890 respectively, can offer intermediate halts to the downward trajectory targeting 0.8750/40 support area that comprising 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Meanwhile, buyers will wait for fresh entries only if the pair manages to refresh the weekly top surrounding 0.9390, also crosses the 0.9400 round-figure.

In doing so, the latest multi-year top near 0.9500 will be on the bull's radars.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9274
Today Daily Change -16 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 0.929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8848
Daily SMA50 0.8602
Daily SMA100 0.8561
Daily SMA200 0.8751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9388
Previous Daily Low 0.9163
Previous Weekly High 0.95
Previous Weekly Low 0.8988
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9249
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9172
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9055
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8947
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9398
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9506
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9624

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

