- EUR/GBP prints three-day downtrend inside a bullish channel.
- Failure to stay beyond 200-SMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Nearly oversold RSI line challenges further downside, 0.8410 is the key support.
EUR/GBP holds lower grounds near the intraday low bottom surrounding 0.8420 amid the early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair drops for the third consecutive day as bears poke a one-week low.
It’s worth observing that the EUR/GBP pair’s failure to stay beyond the 200-SMA joins the bearish MACD signals to keep sellers hopeful.
However, the RSI (14) approaches the oversold territory, suggesting that the bears are running out of steam. Also likely to challenge the quote’s further downside is the support line of a one-month-old ascending trend channel, at 0.8410 by the press time.
In a case where EUR/GBP prices remain weak past 0.8410, the odds of witnessing a gradual south-run towards the monthly low near 0.8340 can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the 200-SMA level near 0.8445 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the 0.8500 threshold. Following, that, the upper line of the stated channel, near 0.8520, could lure the pair buyers.
If the EUR/GBP bulls keep reins past 0.8520, the late July swing high of 0.8585 will be in focus.
EUR/GBP: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8421
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.8426
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8422
|Daily SMA50
|0.8493
|Daily SMA100
|0.8474
|Daily SMA200
|0.8437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8455
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8416
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8512
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8388
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8679
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8449
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
