EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Looks set to refresh multi-month low around mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP holds lower ground, wavers around intraday low.
- Descending RSI line, bearish triangle and a sustained break of monthly support line favor bears.
- 100-HMA, two-week-old falling trend line add to the upside filters.
EUR/GBP stays heavy while attacking the day’s bottom near 0.8555, down 0.05% ahead of Thursday’s European session. The cross-currency pair refreshed the lowest level in a month the previous day but is yet to revisit February’s bottom also the 13-month low.
Considering no major stops inside a short-term triangle and successful trading to the south after breaking a short-term support line on Monday, EUR/GBP is likely to remain pressured towards the previous month’s low of 0.8539.
However, any further weakness will eye for January 2020 lows near 0.8387 with the 0.8500 and the 0.8400 thresholds ready to offer intermediate halts.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the stated triangle’s resistance, at 0.8570 now, will have to cross the previous support line, as well as the 100-HMA, near 0.8580 to justify the corrective pullback.
Though, bulls will be questioned by a falling trend line from February 26, at 0.8592, followed by the 0.8600 round-figure before giving a pass for entry.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8557
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8651
|Daily SMA50
|0.8793
|Daily SMA100
|0.8903
|Daily SMA200
|0.8974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8579
|Previous Daily Low
|0.855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8596
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8606
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: All eyes on ECB's reaction to rising bond yields
EUR/USD's two-day recovery rally stalls ahead of the ECB rate decision. Markets expect some form of ECB intervention to cap the rise in bond yields. Disappointment could lead to another leg higher in yields and risk aversion.
GBP/USD: Better bid above 1.3900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD holds the higher ground above 1.3900, rising for the third straight day. US stimulus passage, hopes of more US funds for infrastructure and subsiding yields offer support ahead of Biden’s speech.
Gold eyes $1753 amid plenty of health support levels
Gold takes a breather after the two-day recovery rally but holds well above the $1700 level. The returns on the US Treasuries resume the upside on the back of the revival of the reflation theme after Congress passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing
Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.