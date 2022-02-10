EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 50-DMA around 0.8450

  • EUR/GBP grinds higher around daily top after reversing from 50-DMA on Wednesday.
  • Bullish MACD signals hint at further upside towards 100-DMA.
  • Convergence of descending trend line from September, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement becomes key hurdle.

EUR/GBP holds onto the previous day’s recovery moves around 0.8445 as markets brace for crucial weekly data/events during Thursday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies the latest U-turn from the 50-DMA amid bullish MACD signals.

However, the 100-DMA level surrounding 0.8455 challenges the quote’s further upside, a break of which will direct EUR/GBP buyers towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 2021 to February 2022 downside, around 0.8470.

Following that, a confluence of the 61.8% Fibo. and a descending resistance line from September 29, near 0.8515, becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 50-DMA level of 0.8417, a break of which will direct the quote towards the November 2021 low of 0.8380.

Should EUR/GBP bears keep reins past-0.8380, the 0.8330 and the 0.8300 levels may test the downside momentum targeting to refresh the multi-day low of 0.8284.

EUR/GBP: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8441
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.844
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8369
Daily SMA50 0.8419
Daily SMA100 0.8454
Daily SMA200 0.8513
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.845
Previous Daily Low 0.8413
Previous Weekly High 0.847
Previous Weekly Low 0.8285
Previous Monthly High 0.8423
Previous Monthly Low 0.8305
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8436
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8427
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8418
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8397
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8381
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8456
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8472
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8493

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

