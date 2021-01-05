EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Jumps to three-day tops, around mid-0.9000s

  • EUR/GBP added to the overnight gains and continued scaling higher for the second straight day.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for a move towards the 0.9100 mark.
  • Sustained weakness below the 0.9000 psychological mark will negate the constructive outlook.

The EUR/GBP cross gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and shot to three-day tops, around mid-0.9000s during the early European session.

The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound. The momentum pushed the EUR/GBP cross beyond a confluence comprising of 200-hour SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from the 0.9215-20 double-top resistance.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and have just started moving into the bullish territory on the daily chart. The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing recovery move from one-month lows, around the 0.8930 region touched last Thursday.

Hence, a subsequent strength beyond the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.9070 region, en-route the 0.9100 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and set the stage for additional gains for the EUR/GBP cross.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below 200-hour SMA, currently around the 0.9035 region, might find decent support near the 0.9015 region. This is closely followed by the 0.9000 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the positive outlook and turn the EUR/GBP cross vulnerable to retest the 0.8940-30 area.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9052
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.9028
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9049
Daily SMA50 0.9007
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8983
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9049
Previous Daily Low 0.8944
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8932
Previous Monthly High 0.923
Previous Monthly Low 0.8929
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8984
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8965
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8902
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.886
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.907
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9112
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9175

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

