EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Jumps to the highest level since late-March, further beyond mid-0.9100s

- EUR/GBP continued gaining some strong traction for the fourth straight session on Thursday.
- Brexit uncertainties undermined the British pound and remained supportive of the momentum.
- Lagarde’s comments on the euro strength led to the latest leg of a sudden spike in the last hour.
The EUR/GBP cross added to this week's strong gains and continued gaining positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The momentum was sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the British pound amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
This coupled with a strong pickup in demand for the shared currency provided an additional boost to the cross. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so came after the ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there is no need to overreact to euro's recent gains.
From a technical perspective, a sustained move beyond the 0.9140-50 supply zone was seen as another factor that prompted some technical buying. A subsequent move beyond June monthly swing highs, around the 0.9175 level, might have already set the stage for further appreciating move.
Meanwhile, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing overbought conditions and moved on the verge of breaking above the 70 mark on the daily chart. This, in turn, warrants some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before bulls start positioning for an extension of the positive move.
Hence, any pullback from higher levels might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, might help limit the downside near the 0.9150-40 resistance breakpoint.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.90
|Today daily open
|0.9078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8985
|Daily SMA50
|0.9017
|Daily SMA100
|0.8962
|Daily SMA200
|0.8792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9065
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.909
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9052
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9118
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9183
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.