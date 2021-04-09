EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh multi-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.8700 mark

  • EUR/GBP gained strong follow-through traction for the fourth straight session on Friday.
  • The strong momentum validates this week’s bullish breakout through the 0.8600 mark.
  • Slightly overbought RSI (14) on hourly charts warrants caution for intraday bullish traders.

The EUR/GBP cross built on this week's solid rebound from over one-year lows and continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The momentum pushed the cross to fresh six-week tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the 0.8700 mark.

Looking at the technical picture, the positive momentum validated this week's bullish breakout through the 0.8600 confluence barrier. The mentioned handle comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and a descending trend-line, which constituted the formation of a bullish falling wedge.

A subsequent move and acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 0.9218-0.8472 decline have set for a further near-term appreciating move. The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators have been scaling higher in the bullish territory on the daily chart.

That said, RSI (14) on hourly charts is already flashing overbought conditions and warrants some caution for intraday bullish traders. Hence, any further move up is likely to pause near the 0.8730-40 supply zone, which nears the 38.2% Fibo. level and might cap the upside, at least for now.

On the flip side, the 0.8665 horizontal resistance breakpoint now seems to act as immediate support and is closely followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.8645-40 region. Any further might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.8600 resistance-turned-support.

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.869
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.8675
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8572
Daily SMA50 0.8644
Daily SMA100 0.8814
Daily SMA200 0.8929
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8681
Previous Daily Low 0.8621
Previous Weekly High 0.8563
Previous Weekly Low 0.8493
Previous Monthly High 0.8674
Previous Monthly Low 0.8503
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8658
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8644
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8637
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8599
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8697
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8719
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8757

 

 

