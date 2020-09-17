EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Jumps back above 0.9100 mark, lacks follow-through ahead of BoE

- EUR/GBP rebound from the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 0.9085-80 region.
- Any further move up might confront resistance near the 0.9135-40 confluence area.
- Sustained weakness below the 0.9085-80 zone needed to confirm further weakness.
The EUR/GBP cross staged a modest intraday bounce from the 0.9085-80 support area and refreshed daily tops during the early European session. The mentioned support marks the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8866-0.9292 positive up and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Slightly oversold conditions on the 1-hourly chart seemed to be the only factor that prompted some short-covering move and pushed the cross back above the 0.9100 round-figure mark. However, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 0.9130-35 confluence barrier – comprising of 200-hour SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. level. That said, a sustained strength beyond will indicated that the recent corrective slide is over.
The cross might then accelerate the positive move towards the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 0.9190 region. A subsequent move back above the 0.9200 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the cross further towards the 0.9260 horizontal resistance.
On the flip side, the 0.9085-80 region (50% Fibo. level) might continue to act as immediate support and protect the downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the cross vulnerable to prolong its retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.9300 mark, or six-month tops.
EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|0.9112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9027
|Daily SMA50
|0.9037
|Daily SMA100
|0.8986
|Daily SMA200
|0.8812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9095
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9292
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8929
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark
Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.
How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets
The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?
WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.