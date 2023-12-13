- EUR/GBP prints a new high in eight days, but it remains shy of reclaiming a key technical resistance level.
- Near term, the cross is upward biased and could extend its rally if it reclaims the 100, 200, and 50-DMAs.
- A drop below 0.8600 would confirm the downtrend remains intact.
The EUR/GBP advances to an eight-day high of 0.8623 but remains bearish in the medium term after news from the UK showed its economy contracted for the second time in the year, as data revealed. Hence, the cross is trading at 0.86100 after jumping from a daily low of 0.8583, a gain of 0.21%.
The daily chart depicts the downtrend remains intact, but if EUR/GBP buyers reclaim the 100-day moving average (DMA) at around 0.8638, that could pave the way to challenge the 200-DMA at 0.8663. further upside is seen above that level, with the 50-DMA at 0.8660, and expect an upside move to 0.8700.
On the other hand, if the pair slides below the 0.8600 figure, that could open the door to retesting the December 11 swing low of 0.8549, ahead of falling toward the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8492.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis – Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8617
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|0.859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8649
|Daily SMA50
|0.8672
|Daily SMA100
|0.8636
|Daily SMA200
|0.8666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8609
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8588
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8554
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8766
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8614
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8589
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8535
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8613
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8664
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
