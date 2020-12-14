EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Intraday fall stalls near 50% Fibo. level support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP added to its heavy intraday losses moved further away from Friday’s multi-month tops.
  • The intraday downfall found some support near 50% Fibo. amid oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart.
  • The set-up still seems tilted in favour of bulls and warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets.

The EUR/GBP cross maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.9045 region in the last hour. The downfall dragged the cross further away from near three-month tops, around the 0.9230 region touched on Friday.

However, slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly charts assisted the cross to find some support near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.8867-0.9230 recent strong move up. This is followed by a multi-week-old ascending trend-line support near the 0.9030-25 region, which if broken will set the stage for further weakness.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have just started gaining negative traction. However, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive momentum – are still holding in the bullish territory and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.

This warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. Hence, it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned trend-line support before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further depreciating move below the key 0.9000 psychological mark.

The latter coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, below which the EUR/GBP cross seems all set to accelerate the fall towards the 0.8950-45 horizontal support. The downward trajectory could further get extended and has the potential to drag the cross back towards testing sub-0.8900 levels in the near-term.

On the flip side, any attempted move up might now confront immediate resistance near the 0.9100 round-figure mark (38.2% Fiibo. level) ahead of daily swing highs, around the 0.9120 region. A sustained move beyond might negate the bearish bias and assist the EUR/GBP cross to aim back to reclaim the 0.9200 mark.

EUR/GBP 1-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9071
Today Daily Change -0.0090
Today Daily Change % -0.98
Today daily open 0.9161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8991
Daily SMA50 0.9019
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8984
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.923
Previous Daily Low 0.9115
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.8984
Previous Monthly High 0.9069
Previous Monthly Low 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9186
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9159
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9108
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9054
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8993
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9222
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9283
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9337

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

