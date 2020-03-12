EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Inches closer to 5-month tops, comfortable above 0.8800 mark ahead of ECB

- EUR/GBP trades with a positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bulls and support prospects for further gains.
The EUR/GBP cross traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.9398-0.8276 downfall
The cross struggled to extend the momentum and remained below the overnight swing high, or multi-month tops as investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the highly anticipated ECB decision.
Given that the cross has been able to sustain above the very important 200-day SMA, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish and support prospects for an extension of the recent strong positive move.
However, RSI on the daily chart is already flashing slightly overbought conditions, which seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing aggressive bullish positions and capping any further strong gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a strong follow-through buying beyond mid-0.8800s (overnight swing high) before positioning for a move towards the 0.8900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any pullback might continue to find decent support near the 0.8745 region (200-DMA) and still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should eventually help limit any deeper losses, at least for the time being.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8815
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.8751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8518
|Daily SMA50
|0.8497
|Daily SMA100
|0.8518
|Daily SMA200
|0.874
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8848
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8746
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8594
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8644
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8797
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.896
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces counter-coronavirus measures
The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak. EUR/USD surges past 1.1250. Lagarde speech coming up next.
GBP/USD at fresh 2020 lows sub-1.2700
GBP/USD has dropped to a fresh year low as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.
Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.