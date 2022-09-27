- As volatility decreased on Tuesday, EUR/GBP fell below 0.9000, which witnessed the cross jumping to a new one-and-a-half year high.
- The EUR/GBP formed a “bearish harami” candle pattern, which suggests sellers are gathering momentum.
- A break below 0.8896 would open the door towards the 0.8700 region; otherwise, a re-test of the 0.9000 figure is on the cards.
The EUR/GBP tumbles below the 0.9000 mark for the first time in the week after hitting a weekly high at 0.9254 on Tuesday, courtesy of growing fears about the UK’s “mini-budget” presented by the new UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. However, investors’ worries have eased, and at the time of writing, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8938, slightly above its opening price.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/GBP remains neutral to upward biased, though, after Monday’s monstrous 400-pip rally, which printed a fresh one-year and-half high at 0.9254, the pair was subject to a mean reversion move. Therefore, the EUR/GBP reversed some of its gains on Tuesday. Even though the EUR/GBP formed a “bearish harami” candle pattern, a break below the September 26 low at 0.8851 is needed to extend its losses further.
Therefore, the EUR/GBP’s first support would be the September 27 daily low at 0.8896. Once cleared, the next support would be the 0.8851 cycle low mentioned above, followed by a drop towards the September 19 daily high-turned-support at 0.8787.
Contrarily, if the EUR/GBP breaks above 0.9000, a re-test of the 0.9100 figure is on the cards, ahead of 0.9200, followed by the YTD high at 0.9254.
EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8939
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.8991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8707
|Daily SMA50
|0.855
|Daily SMA100
|0.8543
|Daily SMA200
|0.846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9254
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8853
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8937
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8692
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8653
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9006
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9212
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9613
