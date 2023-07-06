In that outcome, the EUR/GBP first resistance would be the 20-day EMA at 0.8584. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8600 figure, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.8634, before testing the June 28 daily high of 0.8658.

Of note, the EUR/GBP’s daily chart portrays a double bottom formation, but it would need a daily close above the July 5 open of 0.8555 to pave the way for further upside. Additionally, the price action of the last two days would form a bullish engulfing candle pattern.

The EUR/GBP is neutral to downward bias, with the exchange rate below the daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). After the EUR/GBP dropped below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), it exacerbated a fall to test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8520, but later, the EUR/GBP stabilized at around 0.8540s.

In a volatile trading session, EUR/GBP hovers around the 0.8540s area, which witnessed the cross pair falling to a weekly low of 0.8521 but later recovering toward 0.8560 before settling around current exchange rates . As of writing, the EUR/GBP exchanges hands at 0.8548, gains 0.06%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.