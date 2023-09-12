EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Holds ground near the 0.8580 mark within the descending trend channel, Bull cross eyed

- EUR/GBP hovers around 0.8580 within a descending trend channel since June.
- The 50-hour EMA is on the verge of crossing above the 100-hour EMA.
- The key resistance level for the cross is located at 0.8600; the initial support level is seen at 0.8572.
The EUR/GBP cross holds ground around 0.8580 after bouncing off the weekly low of 0.8558 during the early European session on Tuesday. The mixed UK labor data fails to boost the Pound Sterling while investors await the monthly UK GDP report and the European Central Bank interest rate decision on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively for fresh impetus.
According to the recent data from the UK's Office for National Statistics, the UK unemployment rate in the three months to July came in at 4.3%, from 4.2% in the previous reading and in line with market expectations. Meanwhile, Employment Change for July fell by 207K from 66K in the previous reading, worse than the 185K drop forecast. The Average Earnings Including Bonus in the three months to July rose by 8.5%, compared to 8.2% in the previous reading. The figure, excluding the bonus remains at 7.8%, as predicted.
From a technical perspective, EUR/GBP trades within a descending trend channel since the middle of June on the four-hour chart. It’s worth noting that the 50-hour EMA is on the verge of crossing above the 100-hour EMA. If a decisive crossover occurs on the four-hour chart, it would validate a Bull Cross, highlighting the path of least resistance for the cross is to the upside. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in bullish territory above 50, supporting the buyers for now.
The key resistance level for the cross is located at 0.8600, representing a psychological round mark and a high of August 28. The next barrier to watch is near the upper boundary of a descending trend channel at 0.8626, en route to a high of August 11 at 0.8670 and finally near a high of July 19 at 0.8700.
On the downside, the initial support level is seen at 0.8572, representing a confluence of the 50- and 100-hour EMAs. The next downside stop is located at 0.8540 (a low of September 4). Further south, the additional downside filter is located at 0.8524 (a low of September 5). The key contention will emerge at 0.8500, portraying a lower limit of a descending trend channel and a psychological figure.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8563
|Daily SMA50
|0.8581
|Daily SMA100
|0.862
|Daily SMA200
|0.8712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8558
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8601
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8524
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8669
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8493
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8581
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8546
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8643
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750, looks to German ZEW survey
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias below 1.0700 early Tuesday. The pair finds some support from a US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. German ZEW survey is next in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.2500 after mixed UK jobs report
GBP/USD is battling 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market environment.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.