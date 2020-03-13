EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Hits fresh 5-month tops, bulls take breather near 61.8% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP quickly retreats around 50-60 pips from multi-month tops.
  • Slightly overbought conditions might have prompted some profit-taking.

The EUR/GBP cross failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to levels beyond the 0.8900 round-figure mark and quickly retreated around 50-60 pips after hitting fresh five-month tops.

Slightly oversold conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor prompting some profit-taking near a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.9248-0.8277 steep decline.

The mentioned barrier, around the 0.8925 region, should now act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains.

The cross then might accelerate the momentum further towards reclaiming the key 0.9900 psychological mark before eventually darting towards the next major hurdle near the 0.9085-90 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback seems more likely to attract some dip-buying near the 0.8800 mark (50% Fibo. level) and should help limit the downside near the very important 200-day SMA.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8895
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8547
Daily SMA50 0.8505
Daily SMA100 0.8521
Daily SMA200 0.874
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0412
Previous Daily Low 0.8595
Previous Weekly High 0.8746
Previous Weekly Low 0.8594
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9289
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8193
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7485
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.001
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1828

 

 

