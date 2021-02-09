EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Head-and-shoulders on M30 keeps bears hopeful

- EUR/GBP fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback, stays depressed near intraday low off-late.
- Bearish chart pattern, sustained trading below 200-bar SMA favor sellers.
EUR/GBP holds lower ground near 0.8765, down 0.04% intraday, during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday.
In doing so, the pair fades Friday’s bounce off nine-month low while portraying a bearish chart pattern, head-and-shoulders, on the 30-minute (M30) formation.
Considering the quote’s failures to cross 200-bar SMA, EUR/GBP bears are on the lookout for entries below the neckline, around 0.8760.
Following that, the extended downside will eye the difference between the neckline and the top of the head, around 30 pips, to deduct as the theoretical target following bearish pattern’s confirmation.
During the pair’s sustained downside below the multi-month low of 0.8730, the 0.8700 round-figure will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of 200-bar SMA, at 0.8783 now, will eye for the 0.8800 round-figure.
Though, a falling trend line from January 26, currently around 0.8808, should test the EUR/GBP bulls afterward.
EUR/GBP 30-minute chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8767
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8853
|Daily SMA50
|0.8966
|Daily SMA100
|0.8998
|Daily SMA200
|0.8998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8762
|Previous Weekly High
|0.886
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8738
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9085
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8812
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8781
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8726
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh two-week highs above 0.77 as reflation trade revives
AUD/USD advances towards 0.7750, refreshing two-week highs. The US stimulus optimism-driven revival of the reflation trade underpins the higher-yielding aussie. Australia’s NAB Business Survey came in mixed for January.
Gold nears falling wedge hurdle
Gold trades near $1,841 versus $1,829 in early Asia. A potential falling wedge breakout would imply bullish reversal. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge pattern – converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to test 1.3800 amid US dollar weakness
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800, at the highest level since April 2018. While normal RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA favor the cable bulls, the resistance line of a rising triangle formation established since March 2020 could challenge the upside.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin price rose 35% after it broke out of a bull pennant pattern on February 6. Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin.
Dollar Index trades hovers below 91 on stimulus expectations
The dollar index is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday. Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.