EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Focus on weekly close

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP is better bid above 0.87 at press time. 
  • Last week's inverted bull hammer has made Friday's close pivotal.
  • A weekly close under 0.8690 may embolden bears.

EUR/GBP is currently trading at 0.8713, representing a 0.20% gain on the day. 

The pair created an inverted bullish hammer last week, aborting the sell-off from highs bove 0.94 observed in March. 

If the pair ends Friday below the hammer's low of 0.8690, it would imply a continuation of the sell-off from 0.94 and shift risk in favor of a drop to 0.8472 (March 11 low). 

Alternatively, a close above hammer's high of 0.8863 would confirm a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. A move above 0.8863 would also confirm a double bottom breakout on the daily chart (assuming the pair does not break below 0.8650 and moves higher from the current price). 

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8713
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.8698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.875
Daily SMA50 0.8809
Daily SMA100 0.8639
Daily SMA200 0.873
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8743
Previous Daily Low 0.8671
Previous Weekly High 0.8863
Previous Weekly Low 0.8696
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8715
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8632
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8737
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8776
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8808

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

