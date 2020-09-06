EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Fades gap-up opening above 0.8900 despite Brexit pessimism

- EUR/GBP fails to keep the week-start gap from 0.8917 to 0.8936.
- 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 12-day-old falling trend line restricts nearby upside.
- Bullish MACD favors the buyers, fundamental triggers awaited.
- UK toughens the road to Brexit, PM Johnson set October 15 as the deadline for a trade deal.
EUR/GBP fills the early-day gap while declining from 0.8936 to 0.8929 during Monday’s Asian session. While Brexit pessimism portrays the pair’s initial gap-up, failures to cross the immediate upside barrier seems to offer a chance to the sellers.
Read: Brexit: trade talks on knife-edge, sterling vulnerable to start the week
However, the 50-bar SMA level of 0.8927 can limit the pair’s further downside ahead of challenging the 0.8900 threshold.
In a case where the sellers keep the reins past-0.8900, the 0.8865/60 area comprising multiple key levels since April, will be the key to watch.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of a falling trend line from June 20, at 0.8947 now, will renew the pair’s strength to attack a 200-bar SMA level of 0.9009.
If at all the bulls manage to stay strong past-0.9009, the previous month’s peak surrounding 0.9070 will be on their radars.
EUR/GBP four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.893
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.8917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.898
|Daily SMA50
|0.9019
|Daily SMA100
|0.8954
|Daily SMA200
|0.8784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8952
|Previous Daily Low
|0.89
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8894
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8998
