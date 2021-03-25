EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eyeing a bullish breakout through mid-0.8600s resistance zone

- EUR/GBP held steady just below two-and-half-week highs touched on Wednesday.
- Move beyond 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart would prompt fresh buying.
The EUR/GBP cross lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session. The cross was last seen trading around the 0.8630 region, just below two-and-half-week tops touched in the previous day.
Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from over one-year lows stalled near a resistance marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. The mentioned barrier, currently around the 0.8645 region should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction but are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bullish trades amid a spike in COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe.
That said, a sustained move beyond the said hurdle has the potential to push the EUR/GBP cross beyond monthly swing highs, around the 0.8665-70 region. Bulls might then aim to reclaim the 0.8700 mark before eventually darting to retest the 0.8730-35 supply zone.
On the flip side, a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 0.8600 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited, rather find decent support near the 0.8555 area.
EUR/GBP 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8638
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8605
|Daily SMA50
|0.8713
|Daily SMA100
|0.8858
|Daily SMA200
|0.8956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8645
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8613
|Previous Weekly High
|0.864
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8533
|Previous Monthly High
|0.886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8539
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8662
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
