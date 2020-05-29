EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro steadies above the 0.9000 figure vs. Pound

By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is advancing into fresh May’s highs.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9055 resistance. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP refreshed the monthly tops while holding above the 0.9000 figure and its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The buyers remain in charge as a daily close above the 0.9000 figure would reinforce the idea of a continuation higher. Above the mentioned level, the quote can run to the 0.9055 and the 0.9100 levels initially. On the other hand, retracements down could find support near the 0.9000 and 0.8920 levels.   
 
 
 
Resistances: 0.9055, 0.9100, 0.9144
Support: 0.9000, 0.8920, 0.8850
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9003
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.8991
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8864
Daily SMA50 0.885
Daily SMA100 0.8712
Daily SMA200 0.8699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8994
Previous Daily Low 0.8963
Previous Weekly High 0.9
Previous Weekly Low 0.8894
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8975
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8972
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8952
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8941
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9003
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9014
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9033

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

