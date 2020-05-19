EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro settling above the 0.8900 figure vs. pound, bullish

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is consolidating in May’s highs vs. the pound. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9000 resistance.
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP is holding above the 0.8920 resistance level and its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The quote is consolidating its advance in May’s highs as the buyers are setting their eyes on the 0.9000 and 0.9055 levels. Support can emerge near 0.8920 level, previously resistance. Further down lie the 0.8850 level.  
 
 
 
Resistances: 0.9000, 0.9055, 0.9144
Support: 0.8920, 0.8850, 0.8800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8936
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.8951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8781
Daily SMA50 0.8865
Daily SMA100 0.8675
Daily SMA200 0.8707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.896
Previous Daily Low 0.8894
Previous Weekly High 0.894
Previous Weekly Low 0.8722
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.892
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8911
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.887
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8845
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8976
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9001
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9042

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920

EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920

The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.2240

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains near 1.2240

The Sterling retains most of its daily gains against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.

Read more

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.

Gold News

US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures