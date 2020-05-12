EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro pops to 2.5-week highs vs. pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is breaking to fresh May highs vs. the pound. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.8850 price level. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP broke above the 0.8800 level and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is accelerating to fresh May highs as the bulls are eying the 0.8850 and 0.8900 levels. Support is now seen near 0.8800 level which was previously resistance and at the 0.8760 level.  
 
 
Resistances: 0.8850, 0.8900, 0.8960
Support: 0.8800, 0.8760, 0.8700
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8824
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.71
Today daily open 0.8762
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8737
Daily SMA50 0.8845
Daily SMA100 0.8659
Daily SMA200 0.8717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8807
Previous Daily Low 0.8722
Previous Weekly High 0.8814
Previous Weekly Low 0.8691
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8774
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8754
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.872
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8634
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8805
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8849
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues

AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6500 as risk aversion continues

AUD/USD extends two-day losing streak, consolidates losses above 0.6450. Risk-tone remains heavy amid trade war, fears of the virus outbreak. Aussie Treasurer said to update the economic outlook in June before testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom

USD/JPY retraces losses above 107.00 as trade/virus fears loom

USD/JPY defies the previous day’s pullback from the three-week top. Markets remain risk-averse amid fears of another wave of the virus outbreak, trade war. BOJ officials cited fears of the coronavirus, showed readiness to act.

USD/JPY News

More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell

More easing from RBNZ? Not so fast & Fed Powell

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets tonight and the big question is whether or not they will ease. On April 20th, RBNZ Governor Orr said negative rates are not ruled out and they will be thinking about additional stimulus in May.

Read more

WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00

WTI drops despite lower API build, but still above $25.00

WTI Futures on NYMEX paid a little heed to price-positive API data while declining to $25.30, at the end of Tuesday’s trading session. Even so, the black gold marks 4.97% gains on a day as Asian markets open for Wednesday.

Oil News

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710

XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,710

For the second straight day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is having a difficult time setting a near-term direction. After dropping to a daily low of $1,693 during the Asian session, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose steadily but failed to hold above $1,710.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures