EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro parked below the 0.9000 figure vs. Pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is advancing towards the May’s highs vs. the pound. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9000 resistance.

 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP almost refreshed the monthly tops while holding above the main SMAs. The bullish bias is intact with the bulls looking for a daily close above the 0.9000 figure. Above the mentioned level, the spot can run towards the 0.9055 and the 0.9144 levels. On the flip side, pullbacks down can find support near the 0.8920, 0.8850 and the 0.8800 levels.   
 
 
Resistances: 0.9000, 0.9055, 0.9144
Support: 0.8920, 0.8850, 0.8800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8971
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 0.8904
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8837
Daily SMA50 0.8864
Daily SMA100 0.8702
Daily SMA200 0.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8941
Previous Daily Low 0.8881
Previous Weekly High 0.9
Previous Weekly Low 0.8894
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8918
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8876
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8848
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8816
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8937
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8969
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD retreats from 1.10 amid dollar strength, EU fund hopes

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal plan.

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2250 amid Brexit setback

GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2250, driven by the UK's repeated refusal to extend the Brexit transition period. Sino-American tensions and an upcoming op-ed by BOE Governor Bailey ar in play.

Separating economic fact and fiction

The global economic situation is fraught with danger and possibility.  Negotiating the currents and rapids of the trading environment calls for careful analysis and wisdom. 

Gold slips below $1700 mark, over 2-week low

Gold dropped to fresh two-week lows in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downward trajectory further below the $1700 mark. A combination of factors kept a lid on the commodity's early attempted recovery move...

WTI tumbles more than 5% toward $32.00

WTI (July futures on Nymex) broke to the downside and lost 4% in a few minutes, falling to $32.10, the lowest level since last Friday. The price is losing almost $2. 

