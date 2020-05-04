EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro losing steam vs. pound, trades sub-0.8800 level

  • EUR/GBP recovery is halted near the 0.8800 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.8750 support.
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP is trading within familiar ranges as the market is trading below the 0.8800 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. EUR/GBP is currently capped by the 0.8800/0.8850 resistance zone as the overall trend remain down. However, in order to embolden the bear case, sellers should be breaking below the 0.8750 support level en route towards the 0.8700 and 0.8650 level. 
 
 
Resistances: 0.8800, 0.8850, 0.8920
Support: 0.8750, 0.8700, 0.8650
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8772
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.8772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8748
Daily SMA50 0.8817
Daily SMA100 0.8644
Daily SMA200 0.8729
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8796
Previous Daily Low 0.8692
Previous Weekly High 0.8796
Previous Weekly Low 0.8671
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8756
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8732
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.871
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8648
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8605
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8815
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.892

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

