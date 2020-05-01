EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro gains strength, nearing 0.8800 vs. pound

  • EUR/GBP trades within the April’s range while heading towards the 0.8800 figure.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.8800 resistance. 
 

EUR/GBP is trading within familiar ranges as the market stays in the April’s range. The spot is having a reaction up and seems headed towards the 0.8800 figure in the short term. However, it is unclear if the move will be sustained above the mentioned resistance as the underlying bias remains bearish especially below the 200 SMA. On the flip side, bears will try to regain the 0.8750 support and the 0.8700 figure. 
 
 
Resistances: 0.8800, 0.8850, 0.8920
Support: 0.8750, 0.8700, 0.8650
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8782
Today Daily Change 0.0084
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 0.8698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.875
Daily SMA50 0.8809
Daily SMA100 0.8639
Daily SMA200 0.873
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8743
Previous Daily Low 0.8671
Previous Weekly High 0.8863
Previous Weekly Low 0.8696
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8715
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8665
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8632
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8594
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8737
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8776
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8808

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

