EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro firmer vs. pound, trades in fresh May’s highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is breaking to fresh May highs vs. the pound. 
  • Resistance is seen near the 0.9000 price level. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP broke above the 0.8920 resistance level and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is gaining steam hitting fresh May highs as the bulls are eying the 0.9000 and 0.9055 levels. Support is now seen near 0.8920 level which was previously resistance and at the 0.8850 level.  
 
 
 
Resistances: 0.9000, 0.9055, 0.9144
Support: 0.8920, 0.8850, 0.8800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8952
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.8934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.877
Daily SMA50 0.886
Daily SMA100 0.8671
Daily SMA200 0.8709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.894
Previous Daily Low 0.8829
Previous Weekly High 0.894
Previous Weekly Low 0.8722
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8871
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8862
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.879
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8751
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8973
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9012
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9083

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

