EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro consolidates losses vs. pound, trades near 0.8920 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro is chopping just above the 0.8900 level. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.8860 support. 
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP started the month of June with a drop to the 0.8900 figure. The market is consolidating losses below the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. Another bearish attack with a break below the 0.8860 level can send EUR/GBP towards the 0.8800 and 0.8760 levels in the medium-term. On the other hand, resistance can be seen near the 0.8940 and 0.9000 levels initially.  
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8916
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8883
Daily SMA50 0.8838
Daily SMA100 0.872
Daily SMA200 0.8698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.902
Previous Daily Low 0.8902
Previous Weekly High 0.9054
Previous Weekly Low 0.8881
Previous Monthly High 0.9054
Previous Monthly Low 0.8691
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8947
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8975
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8871
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8828
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8753
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8988
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9063
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9105

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

