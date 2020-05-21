EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro consolidates bullish advance below the 0.9000 figure vs. pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The euro consolidates gains in May’s highs vs. the pound. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9000 resistance.
 

EUR/GBP four-hour chart 

 
EUR/GBP is consolidating the recent advance while holding above the 0.8920 support level while trading above the SMAs. The upward bias remains intact with the spot gaining bullish credence on a daily close above the 0.9000 figure. To the upside, the market can target the 0.9055 and the 0.9144 levels. On the other hand, retracements can found support near the 0.8920, 0.8850 and the 0.8800 levels.   
 
 
 
Resistances: 0.9000, 0.9055, 0.9144
Support: 0.8920, 0.8850, 0.8800
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8961
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.8968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8794
Daily SMA50 0.8873
Daily SMA100 0.8685
Daily SMA200 0.8704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8983
Previous Daily Low 0.8912
Previous Weekly High 0.894
Previous Weekly Low 0.8722
Previous Monthly High 0.8911
Previous Monthly Low 0.8671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8956
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8926
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8855
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8997
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9025
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9067

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retrates as China threatens to retaliate against the US

EUR/USD retrates as China threatens to retaliate against the US

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as China threatens to retaliate against the US if sanctions are imposed. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground. Earlier, US figures were mixed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2250 amid a mix of concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.2250 amid a mix of concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2250 as US-Sino tensions weigh on the market mood. Concerns about negative rates in the UK limit the pound.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?

Bitcoin losing his anonymity because of Nakamoto?

Bitcoin's anonymity hasn't disappeared and it's impossible to know if Nakamoto is behind the 50 BTC transfer. Bitcoin loses ground in front of the Altcoins and drags the market down versus US dollar. Ripple shows a dual structure, suitable for going to the moon or to hell.

Read more

Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715

Gold extends slide, hits one-week lows near $1715

Gold prices turned sharply lower on Monday during the American session. XAU/USD dropped below $1730/oz and tumbled to $1716, reaching the lowest level in a week.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally

WTI: Bulls take a breather on $34 after the 3% rally

Having hit the highest level in two months at 34.48, WTI (July futures on Nymex) has entered a phase of bullish consolidation, as the buyers gather pace for the next push higher.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures