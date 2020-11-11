EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Euro attempting to set a bottom at 0.8465 support area

- EUR/GBP's reversal from 0.9050 extends to test key support at 0.8860.
- Below 0.8056, bears might push the pair to 0.8675.
The euro is attempting to trim losses in Wednesday, following a nearly 1.5% decline over the first two days of the week. The pair has bounced up from a key support area at 0.8865, favoured by a somewhat weaker GBP on Wednesday, yet so far unable to post a significant recovery.
EUR/GBP accelerated its downtrend on Tuesday confirming the breach of the trendline support from late April with the sterling rallying. News about the promising results of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and market speculation about an imminent Brexit deal boosted demand for the cable.
The pair has extended losses on Wednesday’s European trading session, to test key support at 0.8865, the bottom of the last five months trading range, and has been trying to pick up during the US session although it seems unfit to breach the 200-day SMA at 0.8925.
On the upside, a bullish reaction past the mentioned 0.8925 should extend past 0.8965 (previous trendline support) which would open the path towards trendline resistance around 0.9045.
On the downside, bearish confirmation below 0.8865 (June and September lows) would clear the path towards April lows at 0.8675 area. Before March 10 lows at 0.8620.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8915
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9033
|Daily SMA50
|0.9074
|Daily SMA100
|0.9051
|Daily SMA200
|0.8924
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8884
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9069
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8946
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8984
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8871
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8771
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.907
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
